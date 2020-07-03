Season 01:Episode 07
The Poison Paradigm
On a daily basis, we are exposed to thousands of toxic chemicals. This is no accident; it is by design. They are everywhere – coating our consumer products, in our food packaging, being dumped into our lakes and sewers, and in countless other places. However, for the most part, regulators say that we need not worry.
That assessment is based on a simple 500-year-old adage, “the dose makes the poison.” The logic is simple: anything is poisonous, depending on how large a dose. Dosing yourself with a miniscule amount of lead will cause no harm; while drinking an enormous amount of water will kill you. Regulators then try to find safe exposure levels for these chemicals—and they assume a simple, direct relationship (less is fine, more is worse). So, no matter how toxic the chemical, you only need to worry if it passes a certain exposure threshold.
However, what if their approach is all wrong? A revolutionary group of scientists are challenging this 500-year-old paradigm. They argue that some chemicals behave in erratic and unpredictable ways, and they can mess with us even at miniscule doses. If they’re right, then the chemicals around us are causing irreparable harm, and everything must change. We sort out this battle of paradigms through one of their most-hated chemicals, BPA.
Guests
- Frederick “Fred” vom Saal is a reproductive biologist and a Curators' Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
- Patricia Hunt is a Meyer Distinguished Professor in the School of Molecular Bioscience and Center for Reproductive Biology at Washington State University.
- Earl Gray Jr. is a Research Biologist for the Environmental Protection Agency
- Heather Patisaul is the Associate Dean for Research int he department of biological sciences at NC State University
- Linda Birnbaum is the former director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences. She retired in 2019.
- Theo Colborn was the Founder and President Emerita of The Endocrine Disruption Exchange. She died in 2014.
